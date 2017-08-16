Tyler the Creator Says He Had a Boyfriend When He Was 15

By Scott T. Sterling

Controversial rapper Tyler the Creator’s sexuality has been a hot button topic with the release of his latest album, Scum F— Flower Boy. Various song lyrics from the release have been construed by some as Tyler coming out as either gay or bisexual, particularly on the track “I Ain’t Got Time!,” in which he raps: “Next line will have ’em like ‘Whoa’/I been kissing white boys since 2004.”

Related: Tyler the Creator Grabs Stephen Colbert’s Butt

The rapper will surely stoke those fires after a new radio show appearance during which he casually mentions having had a boyfriend when he was still a teenager.

“I had a boyfriend when I was fifteen in f—ing Hawthorne. If that’s not open minded, I don’t know what is,” Tyler stated during Know Wave’s show Coop Tunes this week (August 14).

On the show specifically to play music, Tyler touches on a variety of subjects throughout the hour-and-a-half show, including his upcoming Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles, which will feature appearances from Lana Del Rey, Solange, Kehlani, Kid Cudi and more. The rapper mentioned that it will be his last show of 2017.

Listen to the full (and extremely NSFW) show here.