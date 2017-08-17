Caliente En La Mañana! Que Viva El Merengue!

Yes Stevey Loves his Dembow and Bachata, but I miss my Merengue!
Throwback Jueves!
Merengue is a type of music and dance originating in the Dominican Republic, which has become a very popular genre throughout Latin America, and also in several major cities in the United States which have Hispanic communities. Merengue was first mentioned around the middle of the 19th century and has locally been very popular since then. The genre was later promoted even more by Rafael Trujillo, the dictator from 1930 to 1961, who turned it into the country’s national music and dance style. In the United States it was first popularized by New York-based groups and bandleaders like Rafael Petiton Guzman, beginning in the 1930s, and Angel Viloria y su Conjunto Típico Cibaeño in the 1950s. It was during the Trujillo era that the merengue “Compadre Pedro Juan”, by Luis Alberti, became an international hit and standardized the 2-part form of the merengue.Internationally known merengue singers and groups include Fernando Villalona, Juan Luis Guerra, Carlos Manuel El Zafiro, Eddy Herrera, Toño Rosario, Los Hermanos Rosario, Los Toros Band, Sergio Vargas, Wilfrido Vargas, Johnny Ventura, Bonny Cepeda, Grupo Rana, Miriam Cruz & Las Chicas Del Can, Joseito Mateo, Luis Ovalles, the aforementioned Angel Viloria, El Cieguito de Nagua, Kinito Mendez, Ravel, Jossie Esteban y la Patrulla 15, Pochy y su Cocoband, Cuco Valoy, The Freddy Kenton Orquestra, Ramón Orlando, Sandy Reyes, July Mateo, Rasputin, Peter Cruz, Alex Bueno, Aramis Camilo, Jochy Hernández, Dioni Fernandez, The New York Band, Anibal Bravo, Conjunto Quisqueya, Olga Tañón, Gisselle, Henry Hierro y La Gran Manzana and Grupomanía. Milly Quezada is known as the Queen of Merengue. The popularity of Merengue is growing fast in Venezuela. Venezuelan merengueros include Roberto Antonio, Miguel Moly, Natusha, Porfi Jiménez, Billo’s Caracas Boys, and Los Melodicos. Merengue is also popular in the coastal city of Guayaquil in Ecuador. The merengue produced in New York City has become very popular among the lovers of this rhythm. Some of the New Yorkers who produce this new merengue sound are Omega, Los Ficos, Los Gambinos, Ala Jaza, Alberto Flash, Mala Fe, Henry Jimenez, Aybar.
Merengue Now!
I need my good merengue at events! I love to dance my merengue you can actually dance with your parents titis Aunties whoever with no malice! Need to hear it more! Wepa!!!!!!!