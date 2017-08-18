Beyonce’s “Lemonade” Box Set

The How To Make Lemonade Box Set is comprehensive look at Beyoncé’s LEMONADE journey. The How To Make Lemonade Box Set gives an exclusive behind the scenes look never before seen behind the scenes pictures of the making of multiple award-winning LEMONADE, with a numbered, collector’s edition coffee table book, double vinyl LP, and audio and visual album downloads. The footage is captured in a 600+ page book where we can see the exclusive pics with Beyonce’s personal writing and lyrics interwoven throughout.

