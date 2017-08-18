Caliente En La Mañana! La Bachata de Luis Vargas!

Stevey what’s Bachata?
Dimelo?
Bachata is a genre of Latin American music that originated in the Dominican Republic in the first half of the 20th century with European, Indigenous and African musical elements.The first recorded compositions of Bachata were done by Jose Manuel Calderon from the Dominican Republic. The predecessors of Bachata are Bolero and Son (and later, from the mid 1980s, Merengue). The original term used to name the genre was amargue (“bitterness”, “bitter music”, or “blues music”), until the rather ambiguous (and mood-neutral) term bachata became popular. The form of dance, bachata, also developed with the music.
Some Cafe
I heard Luis Vargas will be in Connecticut this Weekend! Hmmmm!!!! Dimelo Koky!!!!!