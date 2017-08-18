Caliente En La Mañana! La Bachata de Luis Vargas!

By Stevey Newnez
Filed Under: Bachata, Caliente En La Manana, Dominican, Luis Vargas, Stevey Newnez

Stevey what’s Bachata?

Dimelo?

Bachata is a genre of Latin American music that originated in the Dominican Republic in the first half of the 20th century with European, Indigenous and African musical elements.The first recorded compositions of Bachata were done by Jose Manuel Calderon from the Dominican Republic. The predecessors of Bachata are Bolero and Son (and later, from the mid 1980s, Merengue). The original term used to name the genre was amargue (“bitterness”, “bitter music”, or “blues music”), until the rather ambiguous (and mood-neutral) term bachata became popular. The form of dance, bachata, also developed with the music.

Some Cafe

I heard Luis Vargas will be in Connecticut this Weekend! Hmmmm!!!! Dimelo Koky!!!!!

More from Stevey Newnez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Selectively Social
Subscribe Now!

Listen Live