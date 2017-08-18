Fetty Wap Releases New Song ‘There She Go’

Photo: Courtesy 300 Biz

By Scott T. Sterling

Rap star Fetty Wap has returned with a new song, “There She Go.” Listen to it below.

“Hey, there she go, you’ve been lookin’ so fine, baby,” goes the hook. “Won’t you be mine, baby? (God Damn) please don’t say no, ay, I made this time to spend with you and show you how I’m perfect too.”

“There She Go” features Monty, and was produced by longtime collaborators Peoples and Shy Boogs.

Hear Fetty’s explicit new track now on Radio.com.

