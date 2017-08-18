Kodak Black Shares New Mixtape ‘Project Baby 2’

By Scott T. Sterling

Rapper Kodak has returned with new mixtape, Project Baby 2.

Among the features on the new release include Offset from Migos and controversial new rapper, XXXTENTACION.

1. Versatile

2. Change My Ways

3. Roll In Peace (Feat. XXXTENTACION)

4. 6th Sense

5. Don’t Wanna Breathe

6. Need A Break

7. First Love

8. Unexplainable

9. My Klik (Feat. John Wicks & JackBoy)

10. Transportin’

11. You Do That S—

12. Built My Legacy (Feat. Offset)

13. Misunderstood

14. Pride

15. Up Late

16. No CoDefendant

17. The Recipe

18. Still In The Streets

19. Me For Me