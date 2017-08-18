Kodak Black Shares New Mixtape ‘Project Baby 2’

Photo: Courtesy Atlantic

By Scott T. Sterling

Rapper Kodak has returned with new mixtape, Project Baby 2.

Among the features on the new release include Offset from Migos and controversial new rapper, XXXTENTACION.

1. Versatile
2. Change My Ways
3. Roll In Peace (Feat. XXXTENTACION)
4. 6th Sense
5. Don’t Wanna Breathe
6. Need A Break
7. First Love
8. Unexplainable
9. My Klik (Feat. John Wicks & JackBoy)
10. Transportin’
11. You Do That S—
12. Built My Legacy (Feat. Offset)
13. Misunderstood
14. Pride
15. Up Late
16. No CoDefendant
17. The Recipe
18. Still In The Streets
19. Me For Me

