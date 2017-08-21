Arrest Warrant Issued for Rapper Mystikal for Alleged Sexual Assault

By Annie Reuter

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of rapper Mystikal, which stems from a rape he allegedly committed in Shreveport, Louisiana, last October. The rapper’s accomplice, 26-year-old Averweone Holman, has already been arrested in connection with the incident.

The assault took place on October 22 when Mystikal was in town performing as part of the Legends of Southern Hip-Hop Tour, reports The Fadar. Evidence gathered by the Shreveport Police Sex Crimes Unit include a victim’s statement, witness testimony and DNA evidence.

In addition to Mystikal and Holman’s arrest warrant, a 42-year-old woman has been charged with one count of Accessory to First Degree Rape After the Fact. Tenichia Wafford, an associate of Mystikal’s, allegedly tried to convince the victim to drop her case against the rapper. Bond for Mystikal and Holman was set at $2 million each.