By Scott T. Sterling

Rappers Nicki Minaj and Yo Gotti have teamed up for Gotti’s latest music video, “Rake it Up.”

The colorful clip finds the pair living the suburban life in an idyllic neighborhood where money literally grows on trees. Minaj dances in the front yard of a home while racking up the bills “littering” the yard.

