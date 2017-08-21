Song of the Day: ‘Too Fast’ – Sonder

By Genesis Robles
Filed Under: Music, sonder, The Genesis Vibe

Where has Sonder been my whole life? Just yesterday I was browsing through YouTube looking for new music, and I am so glad I clicked on the video attached above. The colors on the thumbnail drew me in. First off, the visuals in this music video are stunning. The video overall is so creative, it tells a story, and it makes you want to watch more. Then the music, and the visuals go hand in hand so nicely and the song itself is so contagious. I already know all the words to the song and I heard it just yesterday for the first time. I would not sleep on Sonder, you are missing out if you don’t check out his music. Tickets to his tour are now available!

Sonder US Tour 🌐 Tickets on sale 6/28

A post shared by Sonder (@sonder) on

