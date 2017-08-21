Win Tickets To See Kid Cudi Live

By DJ Buck
Filed Under: Kid Cudi
Image courtesy Live Nation

Kid Cudi’s “Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ Tour” is coming to the Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre in October and we want to send you to see the show.

On October 3rd, The Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ Tour feat Kid Cudi will hit the Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT.

Tickets go on sale Friday August 18th at 10am at LiveNation.com, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with the Hot Morning Crew.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

More from DJ Buck
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Selectively Social
Subscribe Now!

Listen Live