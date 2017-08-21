Win Tickets To See Kid Cudi Live

Kid Cudi’s “Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ Tour” is coming to the Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre in October and we want to send you to see the show.

On October 3rd, The Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ Tour feat Kid Cudi will hit the Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT.

Tickets go on sale Friday August 18th at 10am at LiveNation.com, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with the Hot Morning Crew. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!