Dave East dropped his latest project, Paranoia. According to East, this project is the appetizer to the main course, his forthcoming debut album. “There’s a lot of things that I still want to do before I say, ‘Alright. Here’s my album.’ I want [Paranoia] to be everywhere. I feel like right now I’m moving at a good pace, but they need Paranoia first. It’s not album time.”

I think this project is dope from beginning to end. Check out the video to one of my favorite records on Paranoia.