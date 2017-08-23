First White NFL Player to Take a Knee -Seth DeValve

Seth DeValve, a 24 year old NFL player who plays for the Cleveland Browns was the first white NFL player to take a knee during the National Anthem, and get this… He is from Manchester Connecticut! He graduated from the same high school as me, Manchester High School and is now making big news. Click the link below for more information

http://www.journalinquirer.com/public/manchester-s-devalve-kneels-during-anthem-before-browns-game/article_c836fcda-8745-11e7-b71e-0bee7e64a418.html

http://deadspin.com/seth-devalve-is-the-first-white-player-to-kneel-for-the-1798295618