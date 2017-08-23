First White NFL Player to Take a Knee -Seth DeValve

By Genesis Robles
Filed Under: NFL, Seth DeValve
(Photo by: Nick Cammett/Diamond)

Seth DeValve, a 24 year old NFL player who plays for the Cleveland Browns was the first white NFL player to take a knee during the National Anthem, and get this… He is from Manchester Connecticut! He graduated from the same high school as me, Manchester High School and is now making big news. Click the link below for more information

http://www.journalinquirer.com/public/manchester-s-devalve-kneels-during-anthem-before-browns-game/article_c836fcda-8745-11e7-b71e-0bee7e64a418.html

http://deadspin.com/seth-devalve-is-the-first-white-player-to-kneel-for-the-1798295618

2017 Browns Training Camp in the books!

A post shared by Seth DeValve (@sethdevalve) on

More from Genesis Robles
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Selectively Social
Subscribe Now!

Listen Live