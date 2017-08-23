Former Lottery Programmer Gets 25 Years for Rigging Jackpot Winnings

A guy who generates lottery numbers rigged it for him and his boys to get paid.

Sounding like something straight out of a movie, a man whose job it is to create lotto programs has been busted for manipulating the system. Eddie Tipton, a former security director of the Multistate Lottery Association, is being sentenced to 25 years.

Tipton had the clever idea of rigging computer codes to give him winning lottery tickets across five state lotteries. It seemed like a novel idea given how he was the guy who designed and maintained the random generation software, to begin with.

So, basically, he would rig things to the point where he knew what the winning numbers were in advance. To seem less suspect, he would pass those tickets off to friends to cash in, then split the profit.

Now that he’s been busted. He’s been ordered to pay $2.2 Million in restitution on top his 25-year sentence. It’s a wrap for him!

