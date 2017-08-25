Did Nicki Minaj Diss Cardi B?

Fans and the media have tried to pit Nicki Minaj and Cardi B against each other since Cardi started making waves in the music game. Nicki has denied this to be true.

However, yesterday, London On Da Track dropped his new record “No Flags” featuring Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage and Offset and it appears that Nicki might have thrown a little shade Cardi’s way.

She says, “Lil’ bitch I heard these labels tryna make another me/ Everything you getting little hoe is cause of me”.

Just off the strength that Nicki said ‘lil b*tch’, fans all over the internet interpreted that as a Cardi diss.

Check Nicki’s response below.

Shortly after, Cardi tweeted her own lyrics.

Which could be in response to Nicki, the fans who are instigating OR the millions of people who bother her everyday!

Either way, it’s all speculation so we’ll never know. What do you think?