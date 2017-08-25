HOT 93.7 Presents Cardi B Live At Toads Place

Filed Under: Cardi B
Image courtesy Warner Music Group

HOT 93.7 presents Cardi B, performing her smash hit “Bodak Yellow” and more LIVE Thursday September 7th at the legendary Toad’s Place, 300 York Street in New Haven!

You heard right, Cardi B is coming to town and you do NOT wanna miss this show!

Tickets are on sale now at ToadsPlace.com, the Toad’s Place box office, or charge by phone. And keep it locked to HOT 93.7 for your chance to be in the building.

Don’t get comfortable… this show WILL sell out!

Toad’s Place is gonna be lit on Thursday September 7th featuring Cardi B live with Connecticut’s official concert connection… HOT 93.7!

