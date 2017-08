DJ Meechie & Shar are back with another episode of the Selectively Social Podcast.

Shar C went on a field trip to a “Pure Romance” Party and describes what happens during these parties… of course DJ Meechie has many questions about this topic.

THE CONTENT ON THIS EPISODE WAS CREATED FOR ARTISTIC AND ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES. IT WAS NOT CREATED WITH THE INTENTION TO OFFEND. EPISODE DOES CONTAIN EXPLICIT LANGUAGE FOR ADULTS ONLY.