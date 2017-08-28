Action Bronson New Album

Action Bronson is back again. He just dropped his new album, ‘Blue Chips 7000.’ He has dope artists featured such as Rick Ross and Big Body Bess. Can’t forget that the Alchemist made his beats, (I haven’t heard a single bad Alchemist beat.) The sounds and instrumentals on this album stick out to me the most because I love the jazzy vibe. I think Action Bronson is a great story teller. He is very animated, so you can really visualize what he’s saying in his songs. He’s also a pretty funny guy. I saw that he has a food show on YouTube called “F**k That’s Good’ where he creates delicious dishes, where you get a real sense of his humor.