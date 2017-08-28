Action Bronson New Album

THIS FRIDAY 8-25-17 THE #BlueChips7000 INSPIRED MAGNIFICENT LINE OF CLOTH WITH THE GOOD PEOPLE @packershoes @starterofficial WILL BE AVAILABLE AT THE BLUE CHIPS 7000 POP UP AT THE GANSEVOORT MARKET 353 W 14th Street 1-5 PM. MUSIC, FOOD AMD ME. DONT MISS IT!!!!

A post shared by Action Bronson (@bambambaklava) on Aug 23, 2017 at 6:29am PDT