Action Bronson New Album

By Genesis Robles
Filed Under: Action Bronson, blue chips 7000

Action Bronson is back again. He just dropped his new album, ‘Blue Chips 7000.’ He has dope artists featured such as Rick Ross and Big Body Bess. Can’t forget that the Alchemist made his beats, (I haven’t heard a single bad Alchemist beat.) The sounds and instrumentals on this album stick out to me the most because I love the jazzy vibe. I think Action Bronson is a great story teller. He is very animated, so you can really visualize what he’s saying in his songs. He’s also a pretty funny guy. I saw that he has a food show on YouTube called “F**k That’s Good’ where he creates delicious dishes, where you get a real sense of his humor.

More from Genesis Robles
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Selectively Social
Subscribe Now!

Listen Live