Caliente En La Mañana! Fifth Harmony!

What is Hot in the Spanish Industry Stevey?
Fifth Harmony is an American girl group based in Miami, composed of Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and previously Camila Cabello until her departure from the group on December 18, 2016. The group signed a joint record deal with Simon Cowell‘s label Syco Records and L.A. Reid‘s label Epic Records after forming and finishing third in the second season of the American televised singing competition The X Factor in 2012. Rising to stardom by social media, the group’s debut extended play, Better Together and their two studio albums, Reflection and 7/27 all charted within the top ten of the Billboard 200 in the United States. Their third studio album, Fifth Harmony was released on August 25, 2017.Following their exit from The X Factor, they released their debut single “Miss Movin’ On“, preceding their extended play Better Together, being certified gold in the United States. Its music video won the group the MTV Video Music Award for Artist to Watch.The group released their debut studio album Reflection in 2015, also receiving a gold certification in the country. The album included the singles “Boss“, “Sledgehammer” and “Worth It“. The latter achieved triple platinum certification in the United States and reached the top-ten in thirteen countries. The following year, “Work from Home“, the lead single from their second album 7/27, became the group’s first top-ten single on the Billboard Hot 100 and the first top-five by a girl group in a decade on that chart.Their accolades three MTV Europe Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, an American Music Award, a Billboard Women in Music award and six Teen Choice Awards. As of December 2016, in the United States, Fifth Harmony has sold a total of 424,000 albums, seven million digital songs and earned 1.6 billion on-demand streams, according to Nielsen Soundscan. Last Night was good night for them at the VMAs..Are they the New Age Destiny Child?