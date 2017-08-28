Why You So Hot! Cardi B!

By Stevey Newnez
Filed Under: Cardi B
INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Cardi B (C) performs during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
cardi vmas Why You So Hot! Cardi B!

.

Cardi B def slayed her First MTV VMAs Performance at the PreShow!

Caption this. @iamcardib | #VMAs

A post shared by MTV (@mtv) on

DaddysGirl @offsetyrn

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

She Hot!

Belcalis Almanzar(born October 11, 1992), professionally known as Cardi B, is an American hip hop recording artist, as well as a television and social media personality. Born and raised in the Bronx borough of New York City, she first received public attention as an exotic dancer, and coupled with her “no filter attitude,” through Instagram she became an internet celebrity. She continued to gain more recognition in 2015, after becoming a regular cast member of the VH1 reality television series Love & Hip Hop: New York. In February 2017, Cardi B signed her first solo record deal with Atlantic Records. Cardi B continued to rise to prominence in August 2017, when her commercial debut single “Bodak Yellow“, reached the top 3 of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also reached number 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart, number 2 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and number 3 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

More from Stevey Newnez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Selectively Social
Subscribe Now!

Listen Live