Why You So Hot! Cardi B!

Cardi B def slayed her First MTV VMAs Performance at the PreShow!
She Hot!
Belcalis Almanzar(born October 11, 1992), professionally known as Cardi B, is an American hip hop recording artist, as well as a television and social media personality. Born and raised in the Bronx borough of New York City, she first received public attention as an exotic dancer, and coupled with her “no filter attitude,” through Instagram she became an internet celebrity. She continued to gain more recognition in 2015, after becoming a regular cast member of the VH1 reality television series Love & Hip Hop: New York. In February 2017, Cardi B signed her first solo record deal with Atlantic Records. Cardi B continued to rise to prominence in August 2017, when her commercial debut single “Bodak Yellow“, reached the top 3 of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also reached number 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart, number 2 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and number 3 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.