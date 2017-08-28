Win Tickets To MOMMA’S BOY At The Bushnell

MOMMA’S BOY, the Dramatic Comedic Tale, is coming to The Bushnell on Thursday September 21st and we want to send you to see the show!

What happens when a mother holds on to her son too long? That’s precisely what we learn as the beautifully talented actress’s and actors, iconic comedic actress’s and actor-singers unite to tell the story of a how a man is forced to change the life of a “Momma’s Boy” and turn him into a grown man.

Autumn is forced to turn the life of her son over to her new fiancé who is committed to turning her momma’s boy into a man. Autumn’s son, Jody, is a spoiled young man who blames everyone else for his problems and his inability to become a man. Jody is unemployed and his mother still washes his clothes and cooks for him. Jody is used to living a life with just he and his mother that he feels no man is good enough. Jody begins to question Aaron’s true intentions for his mother and challenges Aaron’s authority in the process. Autumn is now faced with the decision of choosing between her son and the man she is set to marry. Come journey with critically acclaimed national touring playwright Priest Tyaire and his all-star cast as they put a heartfelt, comedic spin on the iconic classic movie “Baby Boy.” In a very timely approach, “Momma’s Boy” displays the effects of what happens when a mother holds on to her son too long.

