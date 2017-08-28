Win Tickets To See Cardi B Live at Toads Place

By Jenny Boom Boom
Filed Under: Cardi B
Image courtesy Warner Music Group

HOT 93.7 presents Cardi B at Toad’s Place this September… and we want you to be in the building.

Cardi B, performing her smash hit “Bodak Yellow” and more LIVE, is coming to the legendary Toad’s Place in New Haven on Thursday September 7th.

Tickets are on sale now at ToadsPlace.com, the Toad’s Place box office, or charge by phone, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with the Hot Morning Crew AND Jenny Boom Boom.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

More from Jenny Boom Boom
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Selectively Social
Subscribe Now!

Listen Live