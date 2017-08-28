Win Tickets To See Cardi B Live at Toads Place

HOT 93.7 presents Cardi B at Toad’s Place this September… and we want you to be in the building.

Cardi B, performing her smash hit “Bodak Yellow” and more LIVE, is coming to the legendary Toad’s Place in New Haven on Thursday September 7th.

Tickets are on sale now at ToadsPlace.com, the Toad’s Place box office, or charge by phone, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with the Hot Morning Crew AND Jenny Boom Boom. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!