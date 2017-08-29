Caliente En La Mañana! AMARA “La Negra”

By Stevey Newnez
Stevey is so Excited about the New Love and hip Hop Miami! The fact that Miami is so tropical and its really focusing on the Spanish Industry as well! So Miami!!!!!!! Checkout Amara “La Negra”…

“They never consider that a woman like myself can represent Latinas. They are always looking for women like Shakira, Sofia Vergara or Jennifer Lopez. It truly is frustrating. I am fighting to break this stereotype because I am proud of who I am, of my roots, of my so called “bad hair” and I know that many Latinas identify with me. “ ———————————————————- "Nunca consideran que una mujer como yo! pueda ser la representación de la mujer latina. Siempre búscan y hablan de mujeres como Shakira, Sofia Vergara o Jennifer López. Es verdaderamente frustrante. Estoy luchando por romper este estereotipo porque estoy orgulloso de quien soy, de mis raíces, de mi "Pelo malo, Pelo pasa!" y sé que muchas latinas se identifican conmigo. "

A post shared by A M A R A "LA NEGRA" (@amaralanegraaln) on

