Caliente En La Mañana! AMARA “La Negra”

Stevey is so Excited about the New Love and hip Hop Miami! The fact that Miami is so tropical and its really focusing on the Spanish Industry as well! So Miami!!!!!!! Checkout Amara “La Negra”…
¡Gracias! A todos los que me han mentido A los que hablan de mí sin conocerme A los que me halaban de frente y me critican a mis espaldas o cobardemente en las redes. ¡GRACIAS! QUE DIOS ME LOS BENDIGA… USTEDES TAMBIEN FORMAN PARTE DE MI EXITO! GRACIAS A USTEDES… HOY SOY MAS FUERTE! Y CADA DIA FLORESCO COMO UNA FLOR… a Mis #Amaristas a los Que me apoyan y me siguen cada dia los Amo mas.. mil Gracias! ———————————————————- Model: @amaralanegraaln Mua: @bellisima81 Natural Hairstylist: @mshairandhumor Photographer: @islandboiphotography
“They never consider that a woman like myself can represent Latinas. They are always looking for women like Shakira, Sofia Vergara or Jennifer Lopez. It truly is frustrating. I am fighting to break this stereotype because I am proud of who I am, of my roots, of my so called “bad hair” and I know that many Latinas identify with me. “ ———————————————————- "Nunca consideran que una mujer como yo! pueda ser la representación de la mujer latina. Siempre búscan y hablan de mujeres como Shakira, Sofia Vergara o Jennifer López. Es verdaderamente frustrante. Estoy luchando por romper este estereotipo porque estoy orgulloso de quien soy, de mis raíces, de mi "Pelo malo, Pelo pasa!" y sé que muchas latinas se identifican conmigo. "