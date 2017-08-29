Cast and Trailer For The New Love and Hip Hop Miami Revealed! Fuego!!!!

Welcome to Miami!
Wepa!
Love & Hip Hop: Miami is the fourth installment of the Love & Hip Hop reality television franchise. It will premiere in January 2018 on VH1 and will chronicle the lives of several people in the Miami area, involved with hip hop music.Producers first considered a Love & Hip Hop spin-off set in Miami in 2012 before settling on Atlanta instead, with producer Stefan Springman revealing in the behind-the-scenes special Love & Hip Hop: Dirty Little Secrets: “we found great characters there but it just didn’t feel right”. On July 4, 2014, Scott-Young discussed expanding the franchise to other cities: “we have looked at a bunch of other cities, Miami I’ve looked at as well, so we’re always looking to expand.” On November 20, 2014, rapper Trina revealed she had turned down an offer for Love & Hip Hop: Miami.On February 28, 2016, it was reported that potential spin-offs set in Miami and Houston were in pre-production and the producers were auditioning potential cast members. In April 2016, Trick Daddy and Trina confirmed their involvement in Love & Hip Hop: Miami, despite the latter turning down the offer years earlier.On April 20, 2017, after over a year of development hell, it was reported that the show’s producers had been granted permission to start filming in South Florida.During the nearly two year development and filming process, many people were reported as being attached to the show, including Plies, Brianna Perry, Dawn Heflin, PreMadonna, Buck Thomas, Mike Smiff, Simply Jess, Skrawberry, Lil Scrappy and ex-NFL star Bryant McKinnie. It was reported that the show’s producers approached Gucci Mane and his fiancee Keyshia Ka’oir to star in the series, however they turned it down to film a wedding special for BET. Despite persistant rumors, Joseline Hernandez and Erica Dixon denied filming any scenes of the show.On August 25, 2017 VH1 confirmed the cast and announced Love & Hip Hop: Miami would make its series premiere in January 2018. On August 27, 2017, MTV aired a exclusive sneak peak of the show during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.
Tu tiempo es limitado, así que no lo malgastes viviendo la vida de otra persona, No dejes que el ruido de las opiniones de otros apague tu propia voz interior. Muchas veces la gente no sabe lo que quiere hasta que se lo enseñas! La innovación es lo que distingue a un líder de un seguidor! #LaVerdaderaPeliculaBB
Y Mucho Mas!