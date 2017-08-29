Hartford Helps Houston - Here's How You Can Help! Read More

Places You Can Donate to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims in Houston

By Chuck West
Filed Under: houston, Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane-Harvey-Flood
Image credit: The New Yorker

Here are places you can donate to inside the city of Houston.

Hurricane Harvey has shaken the country with its devastating impact throughout the city of Houston. Most say the rains will continue to fall onto the already overly flooded areas until Thursday.

So any support the residents affected in Houston can get from the rest of us around the country would go a long way.

The fashionable charity to use in this and other natural disasters has been the Red Cross. However, some folks don’t feel the same about the organization like others.

Atlanta rapper T.I. is one of the people who doesn’t!

For those who want to support but rather go through another organization besides the Red Cross, I put together this small list of charities I found that reside in the city of Houston.

If you can, support by helping Kid Fresh’s hometown with one of these organizations below.

Houston Food Bank

Galveston County Food Bank

Corpus Christi Food Bank

The Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group

The Texas Diaper Bank

Coalition for the Homeless

