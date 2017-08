Stevey is so excited about the New Love and Hip hop Miami! Checkout this hot Latina Cast member Veronica Vega!

Dimelo!

Veronica began singing professionally when she was 13 years old, earning her first big recording contract only 2 years later.

She’s of Cuban and Venezuelan descent and speaks both English and Spanish fluently.Vega is the oldest of three female siblings.

Vega signed with mega producer Polow Da Don who also represents Akon, Pitbull, Chis Brown, and Lloyd.

Just encase you missed the preview on @vh1 . Vega on #Lhhmia coming Jan 2018!!!! pic.twitter.com/n7M9a0yQew — Veronica Vega (@VeronicaVega) August 28, 2017