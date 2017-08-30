Daniel Caesar’s New Album is Life!!!

Daniel Caesar’s new album, ‘Freudian’ has dropped. This album is the reason I got the inspiration to paint last night because it got me right in the mood. If you can listen to this album and not catch the feels, you are not human! This is that album you listen to that makes you call your ex if you’re single, or go out of your way to approach that person you’re crushing on. Daniel Caesar is the epitome of a “lover boy.” My personal favorite song on the album is, ‘Hold Me Down,’ so make sure you turn your volume up on that song.

Freudian, A North American Tour. tickets available at danielcaesar.com/tour. A post shared by Daniel Caesar (@danielcaesar) on Aug 25, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT