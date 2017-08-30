Hartford Helps Houston DONATE NOW | JOIN US THURSDAY | MORE WAYS TO HELP Read More

Download Tickets To See an Advance Screening of ‘IT’

it final poster Download Tickets To See an Advance Screening of IT

Image courtesy Warner Bros Pictures

Want to see an advance screening of IT on Wednesday, September 6 at 7pm at Bow Tie Palace in Hartford? Keep reading to find out how you can download FREE tickets to the screening!

Download and print your FREE tickets to see IT at WBTICKETS.COM

About IT:

New Line Cinema’s horror thriller “IT,” directed by Andy Muschietti, is based on the hugely popular Stephen King novel of the same name, which has been terrifying readers for decades. When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW at WBTICKETS.COM!!

(*please note, passes are not guaranteed seats for the screening, and are valid on a first come, first served basis. Please plan to arrive at least 60 minutes early for your best chance to get seats!)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Selectively Social
Subscribe Now!

Listen Live