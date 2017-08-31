Apple Announces iPhone 8 Event Date Set for September 12th

It’s that time of the year again. Time for a new iPhone to get hyped over!

Today Apple made it official by announcing its plans to reveal its latest iPhone on September 12th. In addition to the iPhone 8, the company is expected to bring updates to the Apple Watch, Apple TV, and iOS software.

Around this time iPhone owners can expect to see the company’s latest version software iOS 11, which packs a bunch of improvements to the user experience.

More interestingly, the place the event is being held is at the company’s new spaceship looking headquarters, in its new theater named after the late Steve Jobs.