Caliente En La Mañana! Que Lo Que!

Esta Cancion OMG!!!!! Stevey is loosing his mind Buck played it during the Shower Mix!
Que Lo Que!
It’s a Dominican slang way of saying “what’s up” (or even WTF), most likely coming from “¿qué es lo que esta pasando?” (What’s happening? or What’s going on?), suppressing the s in a way like this: ¿Qué es lo que… (está pasando, pasa, etc)?
Slept on me For years Now they paying for it 💯 Portland Maine Show'd Me Luv #SALUTE 🤞🏽Ruff Ryder General Over Everything 🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽Photo Cred 📸@j_wheaton_photography Connecticut Wake up we on ‼️ #performance #General #Live #Ruffryders #balmain #microphone #connecticut #FinDaway #CT #dreamscometrue #HardWork #dedication #Lightuppp #maine #Tourlife #WeirdoTour #Dope