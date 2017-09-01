Hartford Helps Houston DONATE NOW | JOIN US THURSDAY | MORE WAYS TO HELP Read More

Caliente En La Mañana! Que Lo Que!

By Stevey Newnez

Esta Cancion OMG!!!!! Stevey is loosing his mind Buck played it during the Shower Mix!

Que Lo Que!

It’s a Dominican slang way of saying “what’s up” (or even WTF), most likely coming from “¿qué es lo que esta pasando?” (What’s happening? or What’s going on?), suppressing the s in a way like this: ¿Qué es lo que… (está pasando, pasa, etc)?

Spillin gems on these niggas 💎❄️💦💧

A post shared by Money Bag Villain 😈💰 (@creamdavillain) on

