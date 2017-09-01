Rick Ross Premieres ‘Lamborghini Doors’ Video

By Hayden Wright

Rick Ross shows off the high life in his new video for “Lamborghini Doors” featuring collaborators Meek Mill and Anthony Hamilton. The song is all about material ascendancy and we get to see Rick counting his money, hanging around on a boat and fraternizing with a number of ladies. Naturally, we see some Lamborghinis, too.

The video was directed by Ryan Snyder, Ross’ longtime video collaborator who helmed clips for “Buy Back the Block,” “I Think She Like Me” and more.

“‘Lamborghini Doors’ is one of my favorite records on Rather You Than Me,” Ross told Complex. “It was only right I connect with my brother Meek Mill and give the public a #epic visual. Double M.”

Watch the video for “Lamborghini Doors,” which contains explicit language at Radio.com.