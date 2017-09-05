Caliente En La Mañana! Shorty C El Real!

What’s Going On in The Spanish Industry Stevey?

This Weekend Stevey Hosted an event at Foxwood Casino with an artist by the name of Shorty C. He is based out of Connecticut has been traveling out to do alot of Promo. He is now becoming International! SHORTY C. “EL REAL” All music generations have their own natural born leaders, and in the world of Reggaeton, the most exciting new style of our times, SHORTY C. has the potential to lead the way as an complete artist himself. From radio to television to the studio, SHORTY C. has emerged as a true original – an innovator with his own unique vision and sound. He was the first local artist in Connecticut to captivate the audience attention while becoming the only local artist on heavy-rotation on every Latin station in CT, and more …SHORTY C., born and raised in Hartford,CT,(10-02-85) has been writing and singing reggaeton and hip-hop Latino since the age of 9, during this time he has participated in various competitions, including one in Puerto Rico called (Operacion Bambino) on a Univision television station where he won and passed right on through to the finals. SHORTY C. was also the first reggaeton artist to perform at the Foxwoods Casino and he did that twice. Besides that, he has opened and performed in shows for artist like Wisin y Yandel, Zion y Lennox, Notch, Andy Andy,Toby Love, Rakim y Ken-y, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Elvis Crespo, Fulanito, Victor Manuelle, N’klabe, La India and others…Not new to the game, SHORTY C. is still waiting his turn ,but working diligently and improving continuously on his skills proving he’s a force to be dealt with in Connecticut. SHORTY C. is ambitious and waits patiently for the opportunity to showcase his talents worldwide.

🎵Es un secreto ordinario🎶 #shortycelreal #verseatility #comingsoon #live #secretoordinario #fans A post shared by Shorty C El Real (@shortycelreal) on Aug 8, 2017 at 7:58am PDT