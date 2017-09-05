Ibeyi New Song: ‘Deathless’

Ibeyi is one of my favorite musical duos. They just dropped the music video to their latest song, ‘Deathless’ featuring Kamasi Washington, and they came with a new creative concept I’ve never seen as they always do. I love the concept, it matches the song perfectly and it’s original. Check it out!
We're super happy to share the album cover that @jr has done for our next album "Ash". @jr, thank you so much, ❤️ WE LOVE YOU On est super contentes de partager la pochette que JR a fait pour notre prochain album "Ash". @jr, merci beaucoup, ❤️ ON T'AIME Estamos muy felices de compartir la carátula que JR hizo para nuestro próximo disco "Ash". @jr, muchas gracias , ❤️ TE QUEREMOS !