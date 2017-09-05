Hartford Helps Houston DONATE NOW | JOIN US THURSDAY | MORE WAYS TO HELP Read More

Ibeyi New Song: ‘Deathless’

By Genesis Robles
Filed Under: deathless, Ibeyi, new music, The Genesis Vibe
(FRANCOIS GUILLOT)

Ibeyi is one of my favorite musical duos. They just dropped the music video to their latest song, ‘Deathless’ featuring Kamasi Washington, and they came with a new creative concept I’ve never seen as they always do. I love the concept, it matches the song perfectly and it’s original. Check it out!

A post shared by ibeyi (@ibeyi2) on

More from Genesis Robles
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Selectively Social
Subscribe Now!

Listen Live