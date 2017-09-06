See Beyoncé’s Majestic Grammy-Inspired Birthday Cake

By Scott T. Sterling
Much like the singer herself, Beyoncé’s 36th birthday cake was a true work of art.
Whipped up by Philadelphia’s Cake Life Bake Shop while she was in town for husband JAY-Z’s Made in America festival, the incredible three-tiered honey lavender confection was encrusted with geode crystal candy and topped with a crown inspired by the one Bey wore at the GRAMMYs earlier this year.
The bakery also made two more conventional cakes, as well as cookies shaped like beehives and crowns.
“It was pretty amazing,” Cake Life Bake Shop co-owner Lily Fischer told Philadelphia Magazine. “Everyone here knows that I love Beyonce … pretty much the whole week we just blasted Beyonce…We wanted to keep it classy and cool. Everything was Queen Bey-ified, if you will.”
