Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Sets Release Date for His Next Under Armour Trainers

The sequel to The Rock’s Under Armour Project Delta shoe is dropping soon.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson isn’t just a huge movie star, he’s also a successful merchandise seller of his branded Under Armour clothes and sneakers.

The former wrestling star gave us a sneak peak on Instagram of his latest Project Delta kicks.

The new Desert Sand colorway comes with a sand-colored upper with contrasting black accents on the branding.

I mean, there not bad looking at all. They’re perfect for those workout warriors who hit the gym like crazy.

These kicks will honor men and women serving in the military.

Release date is set for November 11.