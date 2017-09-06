Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Sets Release Date for His Next Under Armour Trainers

By Chuck West
Filed Under: Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, Under Armour

The sequel to The Rock’s Under Armour Project Delta shoe is dropping soon.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson isn’t just a huge movie star, he’s also a successful merchandise seller of his branded Under Armour clothes and sneakers.

The former wrestling star gave us a sneak peak on Instagram of his latest Project Delta kicks.

The new Desert Sand colorway comes with a sand-colored upper with contrasting black accents on the branding.

I mean, there not bad looking at all. They’re perfect for those workout warriors who hit the gym like crazy.

These kicks will honor men and women serving in the military.

Release date is set for November 11.

More from Chuck West
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Selectively Social
Subscribe Now!

Listen Live