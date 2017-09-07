Caliente En La Mañana! Cardi B!

Stevey is so excited to see his Dominicana tonight at Toads Place!
Dimelo?
Belcalis Almanzar (born October 11, 1992 in the Bronx), professionally known as Cardi B, is an American hip hop recording artist, as well as a television and social media personality. Born and raised in the Bronx boroughof New York City, she first received public attention as an exotic dancer, and coupled with her “no filter attitude,” through Instagram she became an internet celebrity. She continued to gain more recognition in 2015, after becoming a regular cast member of the VH1 reality television series Love & Hip Hop: New York. In February 2017, Cardi B signed her first solo record deal with Atlantic Records. She continued to rise to prominence in August, when her commercial debut single “Bodak Yellow“, reached the top three of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, with the New York Times calling it “the rap anthem of the summer.
Not to mention this Latina was at Jayz Made in America Concert!