G-Eazy Taps Cardi B and A$AP Rocky for New Song ‘No Limit’

By Scott T. Sterling

Rapper G-Eazy has recruited A$AP Rocky and Cardi B to share the stage on a new track, “No Limit.”

The song has a Master P and New Orleans influence, as evidenced by the title referencing P’s iconic label.

The rappers take turns on the mic, sharing raunchy, NSFW tales of life as a hip-hop celebrity.

G-Eazy is currently on tour in the lead up to his upcoming double album, The Beautiful & Damned. The release date has yet to be revealed.

