Gucci Mane Lavish Wedding Will Have $1,000 Invitations

By Chuck West
Filed Under: Diddy, Drake, Gucci Mane, migos, Pharrell, Rick Ross, rihanna, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd
INDIO, CA - APRIL 22: Gucci Mane performs at the Sahara Tent during day 2 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Leave it up to Gucci Mane to make a statement like this.

The Atlanta legend is sparing no cost when it comes to his wedding, as invitations for the joyous event is rumored to cost $1,000. That’s a “Rack” in street talk folks!

Every invitation has the rappers government name Radric Davis along with his soon to be wife Keyshia Ka’oir decorated in lavish Swarovski crystals.

100 of these special booklets will go to a bunch of famous names in the music industry, including Diddy, Drake, Migos, Pharrell, Rick Ross, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Selena Gomez just a to name a few. Each star is allowed to bring a plus one.

The wedding will air on BET October 17. And since they’re the ones cutting the check for this event; it only makes since to ball out, and go way over the top with something as basic as invitations.

GucciMane-1k-invites

Source

More from Chuck West
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Selectively Social
Subscribe Now!

Listen Live