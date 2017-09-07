Gucci Mane Lavish Wedding Will Have $1,000 Invitations

Leave it up to Gucci Mane to make a statement like this.



The Atlanta legend is sparing no cost when it comes to his wedding, as invitations for the joyous event is rumored to cost $1,000. That’s a “Rack” in street talk folks!

Every invitation has the rappers government name Radric Davis along with his soon to be wife Keyshia Ka’oir decorated in lavish Swarovski crystals.

100 of these special booklets will go to a bunch of famous names in the music industry, including Diddy, Drake, Migos, Pharrell, Rick Ross, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Selena Gomez just a to name a few. Each star is allowed to bring a plus one.

The wedding will air on BET October 17. And since they’re the ones cutting the check for this event; it only makes since to ball out, and go way over the top with something as basic as invitations.

