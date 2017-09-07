LaLa Anthony x Lord & Taylor

Lala took to Instagram to announce her latest collaboration with Lord & Taylor stores. Yesterday she launched her brand new clothing line, “the Lala Anthony collection” at Lord and Taylor in New York. As said in Vogue, this is a denim capsule collection retailing under $120.
“We go from 0 to 24 which is amazing, because we can cater to all body types.
Words can not express how grateful I am to EVERY SINGLE PERSON that came out today! I'm so overwhelmed with happiness…we shut @lordandtaylor down!!! CRAZY!! Listen I'm just a girl from Brooklyn…never in my wildest dreams would I think this would be my life & even through the bullshit we all go through I'm so thankful. I heard everything that was said to me tonight & to know I can be an inspiration to so many people is mind blowing. You all have given me the strength to hold my head high, when truthfully some days I felt like hiding and never coming out. THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART ❤️💜FOREVER GRATEFUL! #LALAXLT #emotional #girlpower