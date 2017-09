Someone near and dear to me shared this song with me, now I am sharing it with you. I had never heard of Brent Faiyaz before, but he is a new rapper/R&B artist with a smooth flow.

I'm a thug but you luv me anyway💊 📷 by @markpeaced A post shared by Brent (@brentfaiyaz) on Jul 21, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT