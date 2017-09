Leikeli47 is one of our favorite artists right now. We saw her perform live last night before Cardi B, and she absolutely killed. Everything from the songs, to her dancers, and her natural stage presence. We were rockin with her the entire time. Her new album drops today, so you can go catch her new music!

Thank you @afropunk x @beatsbydre x @insecurehbo 🤸🏿‍♀️✨ A post shared by Lk-47 (@leikeli47) on Aug 27, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT