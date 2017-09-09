Cardi B Talks Bodak Yellow, Family and More with the Hot Morning Crew

She’s blowing up the charts with her smash hit, ‘Bodak Yellow’ and Cardi B came through Toad’s Place to hang with Hot 93.7! She talked about family, fame, and more backstage with the Hot Morning Crew!

On her favorite #MoneyMoves purchase:

My favorite thing I bought with my money has to be my car, like every time I see it I’m just like, “awww!” I don’t know how to drive and don’t have a license. I have a driver. But I really need him there because sometimes I need to go to Target!

On family:

When I come to New York, I rarely stay home – I stay at my grandmother’s house. I like to be around my family.

On Bodak Yellow:

I knew it was gonna be my hit, but I didn’t know how crazy it was gonna get! I didn’t know the importance of being on Billboard [charts]. I didn’t know the importance of number one on urban radio… I was just making a song.

On if she’d change her nose:

I don’t like my nose, but I don’t think I would change it… because I don’t want them to eff up.

Watch the complete interview with Cardi B and the Hot Morning Crew above!