Caliente En la Mañana! 80s Freestyle Music!

The Old School Block today was all Freestyle House Music and Stevey Lost his mind!
Freestyle is a form of electronic dance music that emerged in the United States in the 1980s. It experienced its greatest popularity from the late 1980s until the early 1990s. It continues to be produced today and enjoys some degree of popularity, especially in urban settings. A common theme of freestyle lyricism is heartbreak in the city.Notable performers in the freestyle genre include Stevie B, Corina, Lil Suzy ,Timmy T, George Lamond, TKA, Noel, Company B, Exposé, the Cover Girls, Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam, Information Society, Pretty Poison, Sa-Fire, Shannon, Coro, Lisette Melendez, Judy Torres, Rockell, and many others. The music was largely made popular on radio stations such as WKTU and pre-HipHop Hot 97 in New York City.