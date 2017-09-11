The Weeknd, H&M Teaming Up to Drop Another Collection

The Weeknd is coming out with another H&M collection.

The Toronto pop star announced the upcoming collection by way of Instagram (I mean, why not, right? Everyone seems to spread news this way nowadays).

It’s going to be a new set filled with 18 exclusive pieces of “urban clothing” (a term the corporate folks like to use for street wear).

Anyway, The Weeknd voiced his thoughts with the collection saying

“I love the mix of urban pieces like bombers and hoodies with tailored shirts and blazers,” the Weekend said at the time. “Every piece is both effortless and fresh, which is just how menswear should be.”

All items are expected to hit retail stores September 28. Here’s a glimpse of the one of the pieces below.

What do you think?