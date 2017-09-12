A Lil Uzi Vert x Marilyn Manson Rock Album??

By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: Lil Uzi Vert
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 17: Rapper Lil Uzi Vert performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash ATL: Pop Up Edition at Philips Arena on June 17, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

Lil Uzi Vert has openly been a fan of Marilyn Manson.  So much so that he dropped $220k on a chain with a Manson pendant on it.  Well now he may have the chance to work with one of his idols.  Marilyn Manson spoke to Consequence of Sound and told them that a rock album could be in the works very soon!

“He wants to do a rock album next, and I would love to see that happen because I think that he could make a new thing,” Manson says. “Not some rock/rap type of thing, something special and new that I think needs to be created just to f**k the world up more. I think that if I had to pick what Lil Uzi Vert should be, if he’s involved in rock, it’s an early Bad Brains or Faith No More, but with a catchier element. I think he has punk rock in him. He’s a lil crazy motherf**ker. And good. Smart as f**k. He has an attitude like I did, and I like that about him.”

I personally think this collab makes sense, but are you here for it??

