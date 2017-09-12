Apple Announce New iPhone X, 8 & 8 Plus

Today’s Apple event introduced three new iPhones to the family. See how they differ!

Let’s start with the most important out of the three: the iPhone X. This is the company’s newest flagship device that sports a revamped look that features a beautiful bezel less 5.8-inch OLED screen.

The other two annnounced were the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. These two are the updates to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus (notice how Apple skipped the “S” model).

Anyway, here’s a detailed chart of how the new iPhones stack up to each other below.