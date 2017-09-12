Apple Announce New iPhone X, 8 & 8 Plus

The iPhone X starts at $999. See how it compares to the others! By Chuck West
Today’s Apple event introduced three new iPhones to the family. See how they differ!

Let’s start with the most important out of the three: the iPhone X. This is the company’s newest flagship device that sports a revamped look that features a beautiful bezel less 5.8-inch OLED screen.

The other two annnounced were the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. These two are the updates to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus (notice how Apple skipped the “S” model).

Anyway, here’s a detailed chart of how the new iPhones stack up to each other below.

IPHONE X IPHONE 8 IPHONE 8 PLUS
Pricing $999, $1149 (off contract) $699, $849 (off contract) $799, $949 (off contract)
Dimensions 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches) 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches) 158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5mm (6.24 x 3.07 x 0.30 inches)
Weight 174g (6.14 ounces) 148g (5.22 ounces) 202g (7.13 ounces)
Screen size 5.8 inches (147.32mm) 4.7 inches (119.38mm) 5.5 inches (139.7mm)
Screen resolution 2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi) 1,334 x 750 (326ppi) 1,920 x 1,080 (401 ppi)
Screen type Super Retina OLED Retina HD IPS LCD Retina HD IPS LCD
Battery Size not available (up to 21 hours talk time, 12 hours internet) Size not available (up to 14 hours talk time, 12 hours internet) Size not available(Up to 21 hours talk time, 13 hours internet)
Internal storage 64 / 256 GB 64 / 256 GB 64 GB / 256 GB
External storage None None None
Rear camera Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 12MP, f/1.8 Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8
Front-facing cam 7MP TrueDepth, f/2.2 7MP, f/2.2 7MP f/2.2
Video capture 4K at 60fps 4K at 60fps 4K at 60fps
NFC Yes Yes Yes
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0
SoC Apple A11 Bionic Apple A11 Bionic Apple A11 Bionic
CPU Not available Not available Not available
GPU Not available Not available Not available
RAM Not available Not available Not available
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
Operating system iOS 11 iOS 11 iOS 11
Notable features Face ID, new gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging New gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging New gyroscope and accelerometer, wireless charging
