Apple Announce New iPhone X, 8 & 8 Plus

Today’s Apple event introduced three new iPhones to the family. See how they differ!
Let’s start with the most important out of the three: the iPhone X. This is the company’s newest flagship device that sports a revamped look that features a beautiful bezel less 5.8-inch OLED screen.
The other two annnounced were the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. These two are the updates to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus (notice how Apple skipped the “S” model).
Anyway, here’s a detailed chart of how the new iPhones stack up to each other below.
|IPHONE X
|IPHONE 8
|IPHONE 8 PLUS
|Pricing
|$999, $1149 (off contract)
|$699, $849 (off contract)
|$799, $949 (off contract)
|Dimensions
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches)
|138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches)
|158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5mm (6.24 x 3.07 x 0.30 inches)
|Weight
|174g (6.14 ounces)
|148g (5.22 ounces)
|202g (7.13 ounces)
|Screen size
|5.8 inches (147.32mm)
|4.7 inches (119.38mm)
|5.5 inches (139.7mm)
|Screen resolution
|2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi)
|1,334 x 750 (326ppi)
|1,920 x 1,080 (401 ppi)
|Screen type
|Super Retina OLED
|Retina HD IPS LCD
|Retina HD IPS LCD
|Battery
|Size not available (up to 21 hours talk time, 12 hours internet)
|Size not available (up to 14 hours talk time, 12 hours internet)
|Size not available(Up to 21 hours talk time, 13 hours internet)
|Internal storage
|64 / 256 GB
|64 / 256 GB
|64 GB / 256 GB
|External storage
|None
|None
|None
|Rear camera
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|12MP, f/1.8
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8
|Front-facing cam
|7MP TrueDepth, f/2.2
|7MP, f/2.2
|7MP f/2.2
|Video capture
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 60fps
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|SoC
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Apple A11 Bionic
|CPU
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|GPU
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|RAM
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Operating system
|iOS 11
|iOS 11
|iOS 11
|Notable features
|Face ID, new gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging
|New gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging
|New gyroscope and accelerometer, wireless charging