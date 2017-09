By Scott T. Sterling

Bryson Tiller has released a video for the dancehall-tinged track, “Run Me Dry.”

The clip veers between Tiller lamenting a gold-digging girlfriend and images of female bikers pulling stunts behind him.

“Run Me Dry” is taken from Tiller’s second full-length album, True to Self, which dropped earlier this year.

