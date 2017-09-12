Cardi B. Says She Couldn’t Breathe When Meeting Beyoncé

By Scott T. Sterling

Cardi B. says she pretty much had a complete meltdown upon meeting Beyoncé.

“I’m surprised Beyonce liked me,” Cardi B. admitted to Billboard. “I met Beyonce!”

The pair met at JAY-Z’s annual Made in America festival in Philadelphia over Labor Day weekend earlier this month. Cardi B. was there as a performer, with Bey in the house supporting her hubby JAY-Z and sister Solange, both of whom were on the bill.

“It’s like, ‘Oh my God!’ That’s how it feels like. I can’t talk, I can’t breathe,” the rapper said of the occasion.

Cardi B was also greeted by Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, backstage at the show.