My New Favorite Cartoon: Rick and Morty

By Genesis Robles
Filed Under: Adult Swim, Logic, Rick and Morty, The Genesis Vibe

Just like DJ Buck, I’m not the biggest TV person… But when I do watch TV, I’m usually watching cartoons! Right now my favorite cartoon is “Rick and Morty.” Its an adult swim show so it’s something that adults can enjoy and get a laugh out of! The characters are all different and funny in their own way… Rick is HILARIOUS. Rick has a funny glitch that causes him to burp mid sentence, and he stutters alot. He’s also CRAZY! He plays the role of a mad -scientist grandpa who’s always paranoid. He takes his grandson, Morty on his wild, dangerous and off adventures.

Logic is also a big fan  of this show. So much so that he ended up on an episode!

More from Genesis Robles
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Selectively Social
Subscribe Now!

Listen Live