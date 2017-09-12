My New Favorite Cartoon: Rick and Morty

Just like DJ Buck, I’m not the biggest TV person… But when I do watch TV, I’m usually watching cartoons! Right now my favorite cartoon is “Rick and Morty.” Its an adult swim show so it’s something that adults can enjoy and get a laugh out of! The characters are all different and funny in their own way… Rick is HILARIOUS. Rick has a funny glitch that causes him to burp mid sentence, and he stutters alot. He’s also CRAZY! He plays the role of a mad -scientist grandpa who’s always paranoid. He takes his grandson, Morty on his wild, dangerous and off adventures.

I'll be on tonight's episode of @RickandMorty on adult swim at 11:30 PM EST. pic.twitter.com/eoaiD6TpxJ — Bobby Tarantino (@Logic301) August 13, 2017

Logic is also a big fan of this show. So much so that he ended up on an episode!