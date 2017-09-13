Future and Cher Sing Sly and the Family Stone’s ‘Everyday People’ Together

By Scott T. Sterling

Like politics, advertising makes strange bedfellows, as evidenced by a new Gap commercial that features rapper Future and entertainment legend Cher singing together.

In the clip, the unlikely pair sit on a stark white staircase to perform an updated version of Sly and the Family Stone’s 1969 classic, “Everyday People.” Cher sings in her distinctive diva voice and Future stays true to his style, with hints of Auto-Tune processing.

Earlier this year, Future and Ciara’s 3-year-old son, Zahir, was featured in a Gap Kids campaign.