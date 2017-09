Season 7 of American Horror Story is here! This season’s theme is the “cult.” Every season is sick and twisted, but this season the writers kicked it up a notch because the content is so realistic and relatable. Spoiler alert: Twisty is back!

Tonight 10PM. We're in your head. #AHSCult #AHSFX A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx) on Sep 5, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT